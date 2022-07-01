Traffic accidents decline in five months
Statistics reveal that traffic accidents have dropped in all three criteria of incidents, fatalities and injuries in the first five months of 2022.
A driver's blood alcohol level is measured at a checkpoint on Tran Hung Dao Street, Bac Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
This is equivalent to a decrease of 800 accidents (14.46%), 30 fatalities (1.07%), and 875 injuries (22.145) compared to the same period last year.
Reports from the Office of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) said that since the beginning of this year, there have been 4,733 traffic accidents, which resulted in 2,761 deaths and left 3,078 people injured.
The MoT has been working closely with other ministries, departments and localities to have a comprehensive and stringent action plan to effectively ensure traffic safety and order.
The ministry also places focus on newly-emerged accident-prone spots, enhancing security and traffic signage, raising awareness, and giving out instructions for traffic safety in unfavourable weather conditions.
The MoT’s special forces have been working with authorities to strengthen patrols and address violations of overloading vehicles. They also focus on traffic safety on National Route 1 and Ho Chi Minh Road, and take measures to address the 41 flooded points in the Mekong Delta region.
Acknowledging that there are still multiple challenges head, chief of the MoT’s office Nguyen Tri Duc said that in the future, departments under the ministry will continue to strengthen inspection and control of traffic safety and order, as well as COVID-19 preventive measures in transportation activities.
Priority will be given to the management of bus and railway stations, parking lots, waterway ports and airports, to improve efficiency and strengthen awareness of drivers and businesses in the transport sector./.