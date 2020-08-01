Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – There were 1,206 traffic accidents nationwide in July, killing 549 and injuring 911 others, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.



Compared to the same period of last year, the number of accidents decreased by 15.96 percent, fatalities down 16.44 percent and the injured down 17.41 percent.



Meanwhile, 491 traffic crash cases slightly injured 476 people, down 21.94 percent and 25.63 percent, respectively. Up to 707 road accidents left 542 dead and 434 injured, down 9.48 percent, 13.28 percent and 5.03 percent, respectively.



During seven months of this year, 7,966 traffic accidents nationwide left 3,791 dead and 5,850 wounded. On a year-on-year basis, the number of accidents dropped by 18.57 percent, fatalities down 15.13 percent and the injured down 21.59 percent./.