Traffic accidents in H1 see increase in fatalities
Vietnam saw decreases in the numbers of traffic accidents and injuries, but reported an increase in the number of fatalities in the six months from December 15, 2021 to June 14, 2022, according to the National Committee for Traffic Safety.
In the period, a total of 5,703 traffic accidents occurred across the country, killing 3,314 people and injuring 3,690 others.
The figures represent decreases of 10.41% in the number of accidents and 17.69% in the number of injuries, and a rise of 2.44% in the number of deaths compared to those in the same period last year.
Of the accidents, 5,637 cases happened on the road, claiming 3,240 lives and injuring 3,676 others, down 10.51% and 17.82% in the numbers of accidents and injuries, respectively, but up 1.82% in the number of deaths year-on-year.
The country also reported 42 railway accidents, which resulted in 29 fatalities and 11 injuries. These figures represent rises of 10.53% and 22.22% in the numbers of accidents and injuries, but a reduction of 3.33% in the number of fatality.
Accidents on the waterway were down 16.6% to 20 cases, wounding three but killing 33 people. Meanwhile, four maritime accidents left 12 dead and missing./.