Travel Stranded tourists on famous island safely back to mainland All the tourists stuck on Phu Quoc Island and others of Kien Hai district in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang due to the bad weather have safely landed on July 14.

Society Appeal court reduces prison sentence for ex-mayor of Hanoi in Nhat Cuong case The People’s Court of Hanoi on July 13 reduced the prison sentence of former chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung regarding the case of illegally interfering in bidding activities to help Nhat Cuong company win the package deal related to digitisation at the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.