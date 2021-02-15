Traffic accidents kill 19, injure 24 on fourth day of Lunar New Year
Hanoi (VNA) - As many as 31 road traffic accidents were recorded on February 15, or the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, killing 19 people and injuring 24 others, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Traffic Police.
The number of accidents decreased by five against the same day last year, while those of fatalities and injured dropped by one and 18, respectively.
On the day, traffic police nationwide handled 2,436 cases of traffic law violations, imposing fines of nearly 1.17 billion VND (50,960 USD). More than 292 driving licences were revoked.
There were 38 violations reported on waterways.
The 2021 Lunar New Year holiday, also called Tet – the biggest traditional festival of Vietnamese people, lasts seven days from February 10 to 16./.