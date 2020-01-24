Traffic accidents kill 23 on first day of Tet holiday
A traffic police officer examines papers of a driver on National Highway 1A in Nghe An province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thirty-one traffic accidents occurred, killing 23 and injuring 15 others on January 23 (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month), the first day of the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
They included 29 road accidents and two railway ones, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.
All the numbers of accidents, deaths and injured people increased compared to the first day of the 2019 Tet holiday.
Also on January 23, traffic police nationwide dealt with 3,264 cases breaking road traffic rules and 363 other violations on waterways, revoking 526 driving licences./.