Society HCM City-based universities want to reopen on March 16 Heads of many universities in Ho Chi Minh City, especially medical and pharmacy, on March 6 sought the People’s Committee’s approval to reopen on March 16 after six weeks of closure due to COVID-19 epidemic.

Society Airlines asked to inform passengers of e-health declarations The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to inform all passengers, both Vietnamese and foreigners, on the requirement to fill in electronic health declaration forms before boarding flights to Vietnam, starting from 6:00 am on March 7.

Society Over 300kg of ammunitions, explosives in Dien Bien Phu city deactivated The Military Command of Dien Bien Phu city in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on March 7 successfully deactivated more than 300kg of ammunitions and explosives unearthed in the relic site of the Dien Bien Phu stronghold.

Society Over 1,800 passengers from epidemic-hit areas land in Can Tho Eleven flights carrying 1,868 passengers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed at Can Tho international airport from March 1-5, a representative from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam said on March 6.