Traffic fines to be collected online on trial basis
Five localities will pilot the collection of traffic fines on the national public service portal this month, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung has said.
Police impose fines on drivers in Quang Binh Province. (Photo: VNA/VNS)
Software to integrate the service into the national portal has been completed in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Binh Thuan to get ready for the trial.
Police officers in these provinces and cities have been trained to carry out the service.
The service will start on March 12 once the preparation is completed, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.
Senior Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Tien Sy, deputy head of Da Nang city’s traffic police department, said violators have to go to police stations to receive violation records and know the level of penalties, then pay fines at treasury offices.
Now, instead of going to treasury offices, they can pay online. Police will return revoked driving licences or vehicles at the police stations after a certain time, he said.
Da Nang city’s traffic police department partnered with the local post offices to collect the fines. People can also go to post offices instead of treasury offices to pay the fines.
Lieutenant Colonel Vu Anh Diep, deputy head of the national department of communications, traffic accident investigation and settlement, said violators can access the website dichvucong.gov.vn, find the traffic fine section to search for their violation records and pay the fines online through their banks.
To avoid failures, he advised people to carefully check bank accounts and related documents before completing the process.
Vehicle registration fees will also be collected on a trial basis in Hanoi and HCM City from March 12 on the national public service portal.
The Ministry of Public Security will review the trial and apply the services in other localities in the third quarter.
According to the Government Office, other services will be integrated into the national portal in the future. They include tax payment, birth registration, judicial record issuance, enterprise establishment registration.
The national public service portal launched last December is an electronic platform to connect the Government with people and enterprises.
People and enterprises can log in to all public services at ministry and province level to carry out online public services while monitoring the settlement of services, assessing the quality of administrative settlement and sending feedback.
The portal provides online public services in all 63 provinces and cities including the issuance of driver’s licences, the re-issuance of health insurance, the supply of low-voltage and medium-voltage power, the payment of electricity bills, and others./.