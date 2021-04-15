Society Vinh Long's university holds New Year celebration for Cambodian, Lao students The Cuu Long University in the southern province of Vinh Long held an event to welcome the traditional New Year festival for Cambodian and Lao students as well as its Khmer lecturers and students.

Society Khanh Hoa puts aside 15 billion VND for friendship works in Cambodian province The People’s Council of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 14 decided to put aside 15 billion VND (over 650,300 USD) to fund the construction of two friendship projects in Cambodia’s Stung Trenng province.

Society Former TISCO leader faces up to 11 years in jail A prison term of 10-11 years has been proposed for Tran Trong Mung, former General Director of the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel JSC (TISCO), with the main role in wrongdoings at the company, during the ongoing first-instance trial held by the Hanoi People’s Court.

Society Vietnam opens UN staff officer training course The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations opened a training course for UN staff officers with the support of the US’s Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) on April 14.