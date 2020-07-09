Traffickers of large heroin amount arrested in Dien Bien
The police in the northern province of Dien Bien in collaboration with other forces have raided a drug trafficking ring involving three suspects and 54 bricks of heroin (nearly 19 kg).
Le Van Quy (second, right), Vice Chairman of the Dien Bien People's Committee presents awards to representatives of the police engaging in the investigation of the case (Photo: VNA)
In late July 7, the police arrested a man who was illegally trading the heroin in Tin Toc village, Muong Tung commune, Muong Cha district of Dien Bien.
Expanding the case, the police then seized two other men, along with one automobile, one motorbike and six cell phones.
According to the police, one month ago, they discovered the trans-provincial and trans-national drug trafficking ring with a large amount of heroin traded from Laos to Dien Bien through Lai Chau and Lao Cai before being sold to a third country.
The case is under further investigation./.