Business Petrol prices up nearly 3,000 VND per litre Retail petrol prices continued to rise by nearly 3,000 VND (0.13 USD) per litre from 3pm on March 11 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Legal steps for conducting ODA projects simplified Legal steps for operating ODA projects are simplified to accelerate the disbursement of the soft foreign loans after amendments to nine laws took effect earlier this month, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Digital solutions useful for Vietnam in regulatory reform Vietnam has achieved significant progress in adopting digital solutions for regulatory reform, which should be further pushed ahead to make substantial changes for greater efficiency of the state apparatus, UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward said at the launch of a report on the adopting of digital solutions for regulatory reform on March 10.

Business Thai Nguyen ranks second in FDI attraction in two months The northern province of Thai Nguyen with the issuance of of a licence to to Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam Co., Ltd under Samsung Corporation of the Republic of Korea to add 920 million USD to its project, ranked second in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of 2022, behind Bac Ninh.