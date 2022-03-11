Train importation for HCM City’s first metro line to be completed in March
A carriage of Train No. 12 of HCM City's first metro line, Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien, is unloaded at Khanh Hoi Port on March 11. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The importation of the 17 trains of Ho Chi Minh City’s first metro line, Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien, is expected to be completed this month.
Two trains, No. 12 and 13, were unloaded at Khanh Hoi Port on March 11 while the last four are scheduled to arrive at the port later this month.
Hoang Mai Trung, Deputy Director of the project management board under the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways, said as the investor, the authority will keep coordinating with contractors and relevant parties to import all the 17 trains so that Metro Line No.1 can become operational in late 2023.
The on-schedule importation will help speed up the preparation of technical systems for the line’s trial run, he noted.
In the first phase, the line will use three-carriage trains made in Japan. Each train, 61.5 metres long, is able to carry 930 passengers and run at 110km per hour on elevated sections and 80km per hour on underground ones.
Nearly 89 percent of this metro line project has been completed so far.
Metro Line No. 1, nearly 20km long, has a total investment of over 43.7 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD) and consists of three underground stations and 11 elevated ones. It was initially scheduled for completion in late 2021 and run commercially in 2022, but then delayed due to the pandemic’s impact and procedure-related problems./.