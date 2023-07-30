The launching ceremony of the Australia n Kitchen Training Room and the opening of the 2nd Hot Kitchen Class held in HCM City on July 26. (Photo: Courtesy of DSS Education)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) — The Ho Chi Minh City Vocational Education Association has said a kitchen training programme provided by DSS Education & Immigration and Australian MD College will help Vietnamese trainees and workers improve their skills, thus getting opportunities to study and work in Australia.

DSS Education & Immigration and MD College recently co-organised the launching ceremony of the Australian kitchen training room and the opening of the second hot kitchen class at the southern office of the Ministry of Education and Training in the city.

Deputy head of the Association’s International Cooperation Department and CEO of DSS Education Daisy Nguyen said the establishment of the Australian kitchen training room will be an essential start to improve the quality of the vocational training programme.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, this will not only be a place for students to practise and improve skills but also help them get used to the professional environment when transitioning to Australia, she said.

Through the vocational training programme, MD College and DSS Education want Vietnamese students and workers to improve their skills and access job opportunities and long-term settlement opportunities in Australia.

In addition, with the training of a skilled workforce, the programme will contribute to solving the serious labour shortage in Australia.

Throughout its 25-year journey of development, DSS Education Group specialise in providing full services for migrant workers in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada./.