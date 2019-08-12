Vice head of the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Luong Thanh Nghi speaks at the opening ceremony (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A refresher course targeting Vietnamese teachers living in foreign nations on the teaching of the mother tongue began in Hanoi on August 11, drawing 80 participants from 12 countries and territories.



The two-week course, the sixth of its kind, is co-organised by the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Training.



Addressing the opening ceremony, vice head of the committee Luong Thanh Nghi said the Vietnamese language plays a significant role in connecting 4.5 million overseas Vietnamese across 110 countries and territories worldwide; along with the conservation of cultural identity.



Leaders of the country have paid due attention to the teaching and learning the language of OVs over the time. Three national projects on the issue have been carried out by the two ministries and about 100,000 sets of textbook on Vietnamese language distributed in the past 10 years.



Nghi added that more training courses will be opened in the coming time to help teachers improve their pedagogy and share experience in teaching Vietnamese.



Participants of the course will attend lectures in Vietnamese schools and join trips exploring the country’s culture and history. They will also share their experience with competent agencies to further promote teaching and learning the mother tongue for OVs. -VNA