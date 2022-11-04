Trainees receive certificate s after the Vietnamese language training course. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – An eight-month training course in basic Vietnamese language for officials and medical staff of Laos's 103 Military Hospital closed on November 3.



After the course, 37 students of the hospital were all able to communicate in Vietnamese, with 22 achieving excellent certificates.

Addressing the event, Savengxay Salasath, director of the Lao 103 Military Hospital, said the hospital has a close relationship with the Central Military Hospital 108 of the Vietnamese Defence Ministry, with mutual support and regular experience sharing, hence a great demand for learning Vietnamese among its staff.



The opening of basic Vietnamese language classes not only meets the working needs of the hospital but also enables more medical workers to access professional training at Central Military Hospital 108 in the near future, he said.



The same day, a new training course for 60 medical workers of the hospital was also launched.

Since 2016, about 300 staff members of the Lao 103 Military Hospital, have participated in the courses with teachers sent by the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training./.