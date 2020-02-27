Training course on COVID-19 prevention in hospital held in Hanoi
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A training course on preventing the spread of COVID-19 at medical facilities is taking place in Hanoi from February 27-28, bringing together nearly 150 attendees from hospitals nationwide.
Speaking at the event, Director of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment and deputy head of the treatment sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, praised the role played by medical workers in the fight against the epidemic.
He stressed that every effort should be made to detect cases early in order to prevent cross-contamination and outbreak in the community.
Attention should be paid to effectively implementing infection control and isolation in medical establishments, he said, adding that each medical worker need to well understand the disease and work related to screening, receiving and isolating confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.
At the training course, trainees have been taught on how to use personal protective equipment; the right way to wash hands and wear medical masks; measures to prevent COVID -19 infection in collecting, packaging, storing and transport samples for testing, and methods to prevent infection for patients’ relatives and visitors.
They are also provided with knowledge related to sanitation and disinfection of the environmental, surfaces, and means of transport.
So far, there have been 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam and all patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.
As of February 27, 92 suspected cases are being quarantined while 5,474 others who entered Vietnam from affected areas or had close contact with infected patients are under medical supervision./.