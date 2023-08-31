Videos Autumn in Hanoi Hanoi has unveiled a plan to host the Hanoi Autumn Festival during September, featuring a plethora of exciting activities, aimed at enhancing tourism during a season that showcases the distinct characteristics of Vietnam’s capital city. Many people have developed a soft spot for Hanoi, especially during the autumn season.

Society Photo exhibition features Da Nang’s development A photo exhibition is underway in the central city of Da Nang to celebrate the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Society 263 children nationwide to conduct hypothetical NA session As many as 263 children nationwide will offer their opinions on issues relating child protection as National Assembly deputies at a hypothetical session slated for September 9-10, heard a press conference on August 30.