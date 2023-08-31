Training course seeks to improve Vietnamese-language teaching abroad
The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and Training’s Department of Continuing Education, on August 30 organised the closing ceremony for a training course on Vietnamese-language teaching for Vietnamese teachers abroad in 2023.
A Vietnamese-language teaching class (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
Deputy Chairman of the committee Mai Phan Dung said that in recent years, the overseas Vietnamese community has grown stronger and been present in over 130 countries and territories.
Therefore, maintaining the mother tongue is extremely urgent and a priority in the committee's OV-related work, Dung stressed.
The training course draws the participation of over 60 Vietnamese teachers from 17 countries and territories (Photo: VNA)The training course, which opened on August 16, drew the participation of over 60 Vietnamese teachers from 17 countries and territories.
Held since 2013, the course has to date benefited over 800 teachers.
Participants had a chance to take part in sideline activities aimed at enhancing education and dissemination on the history, tradition and cultural identity of the nation, and promoting the image of the country and people, and the comprehensive renewal process of Vietnam./.