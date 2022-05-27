Participants discuss about victim-centered methods in the prosecution of violent cases in the criminal justice system (Photo: https://toquoc.vn/) Thanh Hoa (VNA) – An



The three-day course, jointly organised by the United Nations (UN) Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (



It is part of the activities in the framework of the programme “Ending violence against women to strengthen the provision of essential services to women experiencing violence" implemented by UN Women.



Addressing the event, Elisa Fernandez Saenz, Country Representative of UN Women in Vietnam, underlined the vital role played by prosecutors in ending impunity for acts of violence against women and girls.



Successful prosecutions can send a consistent message about society's intolerance of these behaviors, she said.



The VWU has worked hard on monitoring and social criticism for laws and policies related to women, children and gender equality, according to Vice Chairwoman of the VWU Nguyen Thi Minh Huong.



The union has also implemented programmes and projects and maintained models to support women and children experiencing violence or those who were trafficked, and promote coordination with relevant ministries and sector in the work, she added.



During the training course, participants share practical experiences, difficulties and challenges in the work, and discussed about victim-centered methods in the prosecution of violent cases in the criminal justice system.



Experts also emphasised the importance of coordination between stakeholders such as the procuracies, courts, lawyers, legal assistants, police, social workers, and staff of women unions, in supporting victims of violence and abuse.



Findings from the national study on violence against women in Vietnam in 2019 show that nearly two-thirds (62.9 percent) of women experienced at least one or more types of violence in their lifetime by their husbands and/or mates. However, over 90 percent of women, who experienced physical and/or sexual violence from husbands did not seek any help from formal service providers./.

VNA