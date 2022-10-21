Deputy Chief of the US Mission in Vietnam Melissa A. Bishop (Photo: https://vn.usembassy.gov/)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Chief of the US Mission in Vietnam Melissa A. Bishop on October 21 launched the first two courses of the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) in the country.



Addressing the launching ceremony, Chairwoman of Deloitte Ha Thu Thanh highlighted the significance of the courses, saying that they offer good chances for entrepreneurs to meet and share business experience.



According to Ngo Thuy Anh, Founder and CEO of HASU - a physical and mental healthcare app for the elderly, after nearly two years being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, this is an important time for entrepreneurs to quickly embark on big new business plans because there are many great opportunities ahead.



AWE in Vietnam was jointly initiated by the American Centre in Vietnam and the Women's Initiative for Startups and Entrepreneurship (WISE), and funded by the US Department of State.



Through the initiative, female entrepreneurs will get business skills such as strategic operation planning, marketing, and financial management.



Since 2019, AWE has helped train about 16,000 female entrepreneurs in nearly 90 countries around the world./.