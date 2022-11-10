Training flights in the sky over Hanoi
Su - 30MK2 fighter jets and Mi helicopters flying overhead in recent days have caught the attention of many Hanoians. The flights are part of drills to prepare for the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 in December.
A fleet of Mi helicopters takes off from Gia Lam Airport, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The flag flies through the skies of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Su - 30MK2 fighter jets do tumbling exercises over Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The Su - 30MK2 is the most modern fighter jet in the Vietnamese Air Force. (Photo: VNA)
The drills were watched by many people in the capital. (Photo: VNA)