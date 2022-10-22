Illustrative image (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Vietnam Federation on Disability in partnership with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam held a seminar on October 22 discussing orientations for a training programme for disabled candidates to join people-elected bodies.



The event was held to introduce and discuss the training programme for candidates who are the disabled to help them ready to stand for elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels in 2026.



About 100 promising candidates will be chosen for the 2023-2025 programme, which will equip them with necessary skills such as leadership, communications, lobbying and legal knowledge.



In a survey conducted by the UNDP last year, 98.2% of the disabled respondents wished to have the presence of their peers in people-elected bodies while about 44% said they are willing to stand for self-nomination.



At the event, 28 candidates were chosen for interview round before the next training seminar comes to Hanoi./.