Society Nine saved, two died in ship accident offshore Vung Tau Rescuers on February 24 saved nine sailors and found two bodies from an accident that involved the VANDON ACE vessel which was en route from Papua New Guinea to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Society Vietnamese community in Ukraine keeps close watch on situation with calm: Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine has kept track of the Vietnamese community and a close watch on the developments of the situation in the host country, stated Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thach, advising the community to keep calm.

Society Deputy PM asks for stronger efforts to ensure aviation security, safety Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, who is head of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee, has asked aviation businesses to monitor and ensure aviation security in the time to come when flight frequency increases in line with the recovery of the economy.

Health 81 percent of people willing to have children vaccinated against COVID-19: poll Up to 81 percent of people in general said that they are willing to get children aging from 5-11 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a poll conducted in all 63 localities nationwide by the Social Opinion Institute under the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.