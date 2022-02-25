Training series popularise use of S-Health mobile app for elderly
S-Health mobile app is developed by the General Office for Population and Family Planning (GOPFP) and UNFPA in 2020. (Photo: cand.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The General Office for Population and Family Planning (GOPFP) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have co-organised a series of training courses to disseminate and promote the use of S-Health mobile app for the elderly in five northern cities and provinces.
The training series received funding worth about 10 million JPY (86,800 USD) from JICA.
Provincial, district and commune health and population staff of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Phu Tho and Thanh Hoa were trained on how to use the S-Health app to provide services, as well as to provide guidance and help older persons and their family members and caregivers to use the app themselves.
JICA representatives expected S-Health will become more popular across the country in the coming time and help improve the well-being of senior citizens.
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan, GOPFP Deputy Director-General, and Nguyen Ngoc Quynh, a programme officer at the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), pledged that both organisations will continue coordinating with relevant stakeholders to realise the goals outlined by the Vietnamese Government in the national healthcare programme for the elderly by 2030 and one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – “Leave No One Behind.”
S-Health app was developed by the GOPFP and UNFPA in 2020. “S” of S-Health indicates “Silver” for older persons, and “S” takes a shape of Vietnam as a country, meaning that Vietnam’s elderly is the center of the country’s strength, wisdom and the sources of continued socio-economic growth, according to UNFPA.
The app provides information on common diseases of older persons, how to maintain good and relevant nutrition, as well as how to take care for older persons, using videos and pictures. It also contains information for older persons to prepare themselves in prevention and responses to COVID-19, and features function for older persons to monitor their health indicators daily such as blood pressure or blood sugar levels./.