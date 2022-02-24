Politics President’s Singapore visit reflects importance of bilateral ties: expert President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit to Singapore from February 24-26 shows the importance of Vietnam-Singapore relations in their foreign policies, an expert has said.

Politics More efforts needed to raise efficiency of external information: conference More innovations are needed in the external information work, on the basis of scientific-technical advances and digital transformation, heard a conference in Hanoi on February 23.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 24 The following is a news summary for last evening by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam ready for citizen protection in Ukraine: spokesperson The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine is working on plans to be ready for citizen protection when necessary, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 23.