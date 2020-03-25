Society COVID-19: Vietnamese citizens in Laos, Thailand advised to stay calm Vietnamese citizens in Laos and Thailand should stay calm and limit going out and returning home at this time as the COVID-19 is developing complicatedly.

Society Over 5.2 million USD donated to aid COVID-19 fight in one day Donations for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief efforts received by the Vietnam Fatherland Font (VFF) Central Committee exceeded 125 billion VND (5.27 million USD) on March 24 alone, according to VFF President Tran Thanh Man.

Society Coca-Cola Vietnam donates 7.2 billion VND to COVID-19 prevention The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) on March 24 received a donation of over 7.2 billion VND (303,000 USD) from Coca-Cola Vietnam to support the country’s COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.