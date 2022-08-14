Trains to increase during National Day holiday
Vietnam Railways (VNR) is planning adding many trains to popular tourist destinations to serve high travel demand during the National Day holiday, which will last from September 1 to 4.
The corporation said apart from the regular daily train schedule, it will operate additional ones on routes such as Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City, HCM City - Quy Nhon, HCM City - Nha Trang, HCM City - Phan Thiet, Hanoi - Vinh, Hanoi - Dong Hoi, Hanoi - Hai Phong, and Hanoi - Lao Cai.
During the holiday, VNR will still apply discounts of 5 - 7% on the return legs for round-trip tickets and reduce ticket prices for social policy beneficiaries, including Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, war invalids, the elderly, students, and trade unions’ members, it noted./.