Society Quat Dong embroidery village Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25km from Hanoi’s centre, Quat Dong village is well-known for its colorful handmade embroidered products reflecting the Vietnamese people and land which are favored by both domestic customers and foreign friends.

Society Photos of endemic birds in Vietnam on display A photo exhibition featuring the life of endemic birds in Vietnam, particularly red-crowned cranes, has been introduced in Hanoi. Entitled “Moment of Nature”, the exhibition is aimed at delivering a message of protecting the natural environment.

Society Gifts for needy Vietnamese in Cambodia on Vu Lan festival The Vietnamese Consulate General in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province, the Executive Board of the provincial Khmer-Vietnam Association and philanthropists presented gifts to families of Vietnamese origin and Cambodians living in need on the occasion of the Buddhist Vu Lan festival 2022.