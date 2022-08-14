Trains to increase during National Day holiday hinh anh 1More trains will be available during the National Day holiday to serve rising travel demand. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Railways (VNR) is planning adding many trains to popular tourist destinations to serve high travel demand during the National Day holiday, which will last from September 1 to 4.

The corporation said apart from the regular daily train schedule, it will operate additional ones on routes such as Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City, HCM City - Quy Nhon, HCM City - Nha Trang, HCM City - Phan Thiet, Hanoi - Vinh, Hanoi - Dong Hoi, Hanoi - Hai Phong, and Hanoi - Lao Cai.

During the holiday, VNR will still apply discounts of 5 - 7% on the return legs for round-trip tickets and reduce ticket prices for social policy beneficiaries, including Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, war invalids, the elderly, students, and trade unions’ members, it noted./.
VNA