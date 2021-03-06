Tram Chim Park home to spectacular diversity of bird species
Tram Chim National Park is located between Phu Duc, Phu Hiep, Phu Tho, Tan Cong Sinh, Phu Thanh A communes and Tram Chim town, Tam Nong district, 40km from Cao Lanh city, Dong Thap province. (Photo: Hai An/Vietnam+)
There are different rare and precious bird species found in Tram Chim National Park, such as little egret, grey heron, purple heron, Chinese born heron, Asian openbill, darter, purple swamphen, and bronze-winged Janaca…(Photo: Hai An/Vietnam+)
Since it was listed as Ramsar site in 2012, Tram Chim National Park has become one of attractive ecotourism destinations in Vietnam. (Photo: Hai An/Vietnam+)
Since it was listed as Ramsar site in 2012, Tram Chim National Park has become one of attractive ecotourism destinations in Vietnam. Spring is the best time to visit Tram Chim for birdwatching. (Photo: Hai An/Vietnam+)
