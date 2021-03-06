Hotline: (024) 39411349
Tram Chim Park home to spectacular diversity of bird species

Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is home to hundreds of vertebrate species, dozens of fish species and more than 198 species of water birds, accounting for about a quarter of all bird species in Vietnam.
  • Tram Chim National Park is located between Phu Duc, Phu Hiep, Phu Tho, Tan Cong Sinh, Phu Thanh A communes and Tram Chim town, Tam Nong district, 40km from Cao Lanh city, Dong Thap province. (Photo: Hai An/Vietnam+)

  • There are different rare and precious bird species found in Tram Chim National Park, such as little egret, grey heron, purple heron, Chinese born heron, Asian openbill, darter, purple swamphen, and bronze-winged Janaca…(Photo: Hai An/Vietnam+)

  Since it was listed as Ramsar site in 2012, Tram Chim National Park has become one of attractive ecotourism destinations in Vietnam.

  • Since it was listed as Ramsar site in 2012, Tram Chim National Park has become one of attractive ecotourism destinations in Vietnam. Spring is the best time to visit Tram Chim for birdwatching. (Photo: Hai An/Vietnam+)

  • Spring is the best time to visit Tram Chim for birdwatching. (Photo: Hai An/Vietnam+)

