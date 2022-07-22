Tran Sy Thanh becomes Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee
Tran Sy Thanh, 51, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected to be Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021-26 tenure at the 8th session of the 16th-tenure Hanoi People’s Council on July 22 afternoon.
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh delivers the inauguration speech on July 22. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Tran Sy Thanh, 51, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected to be Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021-26 tenure at the 8th session of the 16th-tenure Hanoi People’s Council on July 22 afternoon.
The session was attended by Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung; Standing Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen; and the heads of relevant agencies, representatives of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly and delegates of the council.
The results of the vote showed that all delegates agreed to elect Thanh to the position of Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi.
Thanh, born on March 16, 1971, joined the Party on June 3, 1995. He has a Master of Arts in Economics and an Advanced Degree in Political Theory.
In February 2004, Thanh was appointed as Chief of the Vietnam State Treasury's Office. He then held the position of Deputy General Director of the Vietnam State Treasury in 2006.
In November 2008, he became Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Dak Lak province. In October 2010, he was elected as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak and a delegate to the 11th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
At the congress, he was elected as an alternate member of the CPV’s Central Committee and joined the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission.
In June 2012, he held the position of Secretary of the Party Committee of Bac Giang province for the 2010-15 tenure.
In February 2015, Thanh was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission.
In October 2015, Thanh was appointed to be the Secretary of the Party Committee of Lang Son province.
In December 2017, he moved to the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission and was appointed to be Deputy Head of the commission and Chairman of the Members' Council of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group.
In August 2020, he moved to the National Assembly’s Office and held the position of deputy chairman of the office.
In April 2021, he was elected as Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam.
In July, 2022, he was assigned as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi by the Politburo./.