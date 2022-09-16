The Tran Temple Festival 2022 has opened at the Tran Temple - Chua Thap historical and cultural relic site in Nam Dinh city, Nam Dinh province, on the occasion of the 722nd death anniversary of Saint Tran.

An incense offering ceremony to commemorate the heroic spirits of emperors from the Tran Dynasty and Saint Tran was followed by other festivities such as a procession of palanquins, sacrifices and cultural activities, and artistic performances, to remind people of the glorious and heroic traditions of the Tran Dynasty and the merits of Trang Hung Dao - a national hero in three resistance wars against Mongol invaders.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Tran Temple Festival was held once again. In order for the Tran Temple Festival to take place solemnly and safely, the Organising Committee assigned specific tasks to each unit regarding security, order, traffic safety, and fire prevention at the relic site.

Tran Temple in Loc Vuong ward, Nam Dinh city, is a place to worship the Tran emperors and mandarins who helped support the Tran Dynasty.

The festival will run until September 25./.

VNA