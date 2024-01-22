Trang An: Destination of wonders
The Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, located at the southern edge of the Red River Delta in Ninh Binh province, comprises three protected areas: the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, the Trang An - Tam Coc - Bich Dong Scenic Landscape, and the Hoa Lu Special-Use Forest. Recognised by UNESCO in 2014, it is the first mixed cultural and natural heritage site in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
The Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A bird’s-eye view of Bai Dinh Pagoda. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors at the Thung Nham tourism site. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors in the Old Quarter of the Tam Coc tourism site. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A dragon boat procession along the Ngo Dong River, at the Tam Coc Festival. (Photo: VNA)