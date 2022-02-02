Society Vietnamese people in Brunei celebrate Lunar New Year Vietnamese people in Brunei have marked the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest and most important traditional festival of their homeland, with a ceremony recently held by the Vietnamese Embassy.

Society Tet away from home of Vietnamese expats in Australia As COVID again spoils traditional Lunar New Year celebrations, Asian-Australians have been forced to keep their usually free-ranging family traditions closer to home, Australia’s ABC News reported.

Society Lunar New Year greetings extended to Vietnamese expats in RoK, Venezuela Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to two Vietnamese-Korean families on February 1, the first day of the Year of Tiger.

Society HCM City January CPI grows slightly The January consumer price index (CPI) in Ho Chi Minh City inched up 0.25 percent month on month and 1.42 percent year on year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.