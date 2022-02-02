Trang An eco-tourism site officially reopens
The Trang An eco-tourism site, part of the Trang An Landscape Complex in northern Ninh Binh province, attracted a large number of visitors when officially reopening on February 2 after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The site management board said before reopening, the safety of all boats as well as health of all staff members and sailors had been examined. Police and security guards have also been arranged across the site to ensure security, order, and traffic safety.
It added that visitors have regularly been reminded of complying with anti-pandemic rules, especially the 5K principle (khau trang - wearing face masks, khu khuan - disinfection, khoang cach - keeping distance, khai bao - making health declaration, and khong tu tap - no gatherings), via megaphones, leaflets, and posters.
The eco-tourism site is open from 7am to 5pm every day.
The Trang An Landscape Complex was recognised as a world cultural and natural heritage site by UNESCO in June 2014./.