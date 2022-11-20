Trang An heritage festival in Ninh Binh closes
The Trang An heritage festival 2022, the first of its kind, closed in the northern province of Ninh Binh on November 19 with a vibrant artistic programme, attracting thousands of local resident and tourists.
A performance at the closing ceremony of the event. (Photo: VNA)Ninh Binh (VNA) - The Trang An heritage festival 2022, the first of its kind, closed in the northern province of Ninh Binh on November 19 with a vibrant artistic programme, attracting thousands of local resident and tourists.
The Trang An heritage festival ran from November 17-19 with the participation of 14 provinces and cities from across the country, along with Udomxay province of Laos. Contestants in the Tourism World Pageant World, which is taking place in Vietnam, also attended the festival.
The festival featured a wide range of activities, with the most prominent ones the opening ceremony, an exhibition on cultural heritage, traditions, and history, a street festival and a concert highlighting cultural heritage and contemporary sound.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tong Quang Thin, who is head of the festival’s organising board, said the success of the event will be an important basis for Ninh Binh to turn it into a major biennial cultural event at the national level, and later international one.
Ninh Binh is home to the Trang An Landscape Complex – a mixed cultural and natural heritage site of the world that earned the recognition in 2014./.