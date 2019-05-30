Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 10:23:18

Travel

Trang An landscape complex welcomes 5 million visitors

With its majestic beauty, Trang An Landscape Complex is a highlight in Vietnam tourism map. In the first five months of this year, it welcomed 5 million tourist arrivals.

