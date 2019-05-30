Trang An landscape complex welcomes 5 million visitors

With its majestic beauty, Trang An Landscape Complex is a highlight in Vietnam tourism map. In the first five months of this year, it welcomed 5 million tourist arrivals.
VNA
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 10:06:08
Print
The path of Buddhism
Cu Lao Cham sees increasing number of tourists
Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve
Alluring Tam Coc in ripe rice season
Cai Rang Floating Market
Gia Lai boasts wild and gorgeous landscapes
Ancient pagoda in Hung Yen
Temple worships meritorious mandarin under Le dynasty