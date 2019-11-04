Trang An's beauty in Autumn
Around 100km to the south from Hanoi, Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh is one of the most popular and an attractive tourist destination in Vietnam.
Trang An in Autumn's sunshine (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
Experiencing a boat trip through caves in Trang An (Photo: VNA)
A bird-eye's view of Tran Temple, which is related to the history of Hoa Lu ancient capital (Photo: VNA)
A bird-eye's view of Trang An (Photo: VNA)
Experiencing a boat trip to discover Trang An (Photo: VNA)