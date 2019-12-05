Transition house for disabled people inaugurated in Thua Thien-Hue
The inauguration ceremony of the transition house for the disabled in Phu Vang district, Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – A transition house for people with disabilities has been inaugurated in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, with a view to helping them better integrate into the community.
The transition house, the first of its kind in Thua Thien-Hue, was built at the functional rehabilitation faculty of the medical centre of Phu Vang district.
The project includes a kitchen and dining space, bed rooms, toilets and a living room. The facilities are equipped with house utensils and furniture suitable and safe for disabled people, helping them easy to move.
People with disabilities after having treatment and therapeutic activities will be moved to the transition house for more daily practices like walking, cooking and others.
Director of the Action to the Community Development Centre (ACDC) Nguyen Thi Lan Anh said this is the first transition house of the raising voices, creating opportunities project. The model is being built at several medical establishments having functional rehabilitation services in Thua Thien-Hue, quang Tri and Quang Nam province through the project.
In recent years, more than 300 doctors and medical workers in Thua Thien-Hue province have been provided with knowledge on functional habilitation to help disabled people reintegrate into the community.
The inauguration ceremony was jointly held on December 5 by the ACDC, the management board of the raising voices, creating opportunities project, and the medical station of Phu Vang district.
People with disabilities account for 2 percent of Vietnam’s population from the age of two upwards, equaling approximately 6.2 million people, according to a national survey released early this year./.