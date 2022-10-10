Business Son La festival promoting coffee production Thousands of coffee farmers and visitors attended a recent coffee festival in Chieng Co commune in Son La city, Son La province. Representatives from companies and cooperatives and farmers came to exchange experience in planting and caring for coffee trees to ensure the highest quality and value.

Business Finance Ministry provides favourable conditions for businesses to ensure petrol supplies The Finance Ministry always offers all possible support to firms, especially distributors and retailers, to ensure stable petrol supplies, thus stimulating production-business and daily activities, said Minister Ho Duc Phoc.

Business Thua Thien - Hue begins Chan May port’s breakwater The central province of Thua Thien – Hue has started construction on a 300m long breakwater at Chan May Port to increase its capacity.

Business Vietnam-Australia trade up over 33% in nine months Trade between Vietnam and Australia rose 33.4% to nearly 12 billion USD in the first nine months of this year after reaching a record in 2021, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.