Health Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee Vietnam has had a good control of the COVID-19 outbreak, and many patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the national steering committee for the pandemic prevention and control.

Society Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia has been working with other Vietnamese agencies in the country and Russian airline Aeroflot to bring about 100 Vietnamese citizens stranded at the Moscow International Airport.

Society Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

Society Restaurants, bars close in a bid to contain spread of COVID-19 In response to the Prime Minister’s order the closure of unnecessary services to prevent further spreading of COVID-19, many restaurants and bars in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have temporarily closed.