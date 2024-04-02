Transnational drug ring busted in Quang Tri province
Vietnamese customs officers apprehended nine Lao nationals in a transnational drug ring on March 30 and seized 100kg of methamphetamine, the General Department of Vietnam Customs reported on April 2.
The arrestees and drugs caught in the bust (Photo: VNA)
The suspects were caught transporting the drug on a 12-seater passenger minibus with Lao license plate number 6689 at around 5:30 pm along National Highway 9 in Vay village, Tan Long commune, Huong Hoa district, the central province of Quang Tri.
All the arrestees, five men and four women, reside in Pakading district, Lao province of Bolikhamsai.
The illicit drugs were concealed above the ceiling of the vehicle./.