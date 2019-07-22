The arrested Lao national and seized exhibits (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – A Lao national carrying more than 24,000 synthetic drug pills was recently arrested at the Cha Lo international border gate in the central province of Quang Binh, according to the provincial Border Guard High Command.



The man, born in 1980, resided in Kaysone Phomvihane city of Laos’ Savannakhet province. He was identified as a trans-national drug ringleader.



The captive said he intended to smuggle the drug to Vietnam for sale.



Earlier on July 15, border guards at the border gate discovered two suspects, who immediately fled into the forest and left behind a black plastic bag containing nearly 9,000 synthetic drug pills. The case is being further investigated.



Vietnam and Laos share a border of nearly 2,340 km that runs across 10 Vietnamese provinces, from the northwest to the central region, and 10 Lao provinces in the eastern part.-VNA