Business Further State support needed for firms to battle COVID-19: expert Support from the State is urgently needed to help firms maintain operation and surmount challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to most manufacturing and services businesses, according to head of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory group Nguyen Duc Kien.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on August 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,215 VND per USD on August 13, down 2 VND compared to that on August 12.

Business Domestic market supports businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic The domestic market can support local production and business in the context of the serious developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai at a meeting in Hanoi on August 12.

Business Over 6.2 trillion VND mobilised from G-bonds More than 6.2 trillion VND (267.4 million USD) worth of Government bonds were raised at an auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on August 12.