Transport in eight months sees positive signs
The number of air passengers reached 76.5 million in the first eight months of 2022, a year-on-year surge of 136%, and the August figure is estimated at 11.5 million, a jump of 473% from a year earlier, according to Tran Bao Ngoc, director of the Ministry of Transport’s Department of Transport, who further said the transport sector has seen positive signs, particularly in aviation.
Also in the period under review, nearly 496 million tonnes of cargo went through seaports across Vietnam, up 3% from the same period last year. The figure is expected to total 62 million tonnes this month, also up 3% year-on-year.
Meanwhile, the volume of freight transported by inland waterways rose by 14% to 242.5 million tonnes, and inland water passengers hit 177 million, up 14% year-on-year.
Road transport saw a year-on-year increase of more than 16% in the freight volume and over 19% in passengers.
There were 3 million rail passengers, a year-on-year jump of more than 143%, while the rail freight volume picked up 3.5% to 3.9 million tonnes./.
