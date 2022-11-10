An 850-billion VND road running through the centre of Vung Tau city was one among projects invested by the province. Once completed, the 1.83-km route will help facilitate local tourism and connect different wards.

With financial assistance from the State, Ba Ria-Vung Tau is also building a stretch of the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway in the first phase, with a length of 53.7 km and investment of 17,800 billion VND.

In order to implement the project, the province has decided to cover half of site clearance costs, with total capital of 670 billion VND.

It has also cancelled 21 projects and postponed 27 previously approved projects, to allocate nearly 10,000 billion VND to transportation infrastructure development./.

VNA