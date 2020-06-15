

Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The explained several issues of concern at the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 15.



He said the number of traffic accidents in the first five months of this year is down by about 18.45 percent. Fatalities and injuries are also down 15 percent and 24 percent, respectively, thanks to the implementation of Government Decree No.100 on administrative penalties for road and rail transport offences.



Regarding disbursement for key transport projects, the Transport Ministry has been assigned to disburse 37.5 trillion VND (1.63 billion USD) this year. As of May 30, the figure neared 12 trillion VND, up more than 10 percent year-on-year.



Notably, some 2.7 trillion VND, or 27 percent of the total for 2020, has been disbursed for the eastern section of the North-South Expressway.



As for Long Thanh International Airport, The said the National Assembly and the Government have earmarked over 17 trillion VND for the project. As of May 30, over 1.2 trillion VND had been disbursed. During working sessions with the Prime Minister, the southern province of Dong Nai committed to completing site clearance on 1.810ha this year.



The ministry, HCM City, and localities are now giving priority to the construction of Belt Roads 3 and 4 and the HCM City - Can Tho - Ca Mau Expressway, among others.



He said that together with the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Transport Ministry will suggest the Government and legislature consider building another 700-km section of the expressway linking Hanoi and HCM City.



The minister added that the sector will strive to complete the Hanoi - Huu Nghi - Chi Lang, Van Don - Mong Cai, and Dong Dang - Tra Linh Expressways, in particular a coastal road in the north.



The hopes that lawmakers and localities will consider and launch key projects in the near future./.