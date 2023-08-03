Transport ministry approves 36 rest stations along North-South Expressway
The eastern wing of the North-South Expressway will have 36 rest stations as approved by Ministry of Transport on August 2.
The eastern wing of the North-South Expressway will have 36 rest stations. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The eastern wing of the North-South Expressway will have 36 rest stations as approved by Ministry of Transport on August 2.
Of them, six have been put into service, three under construction and the remainders yet to receive investment.
The ministry asked project management boards and the Vietnam Express Corporation (VEC) to make a list of project items and select appropriate investors in line with legal regulations.
The boards will also coordinate with local competent agencies in studying project areas.
For the rest stations of component projects managed by localities, the selection of investors and the construction will be on their side.
The North-South transport corridor, in which the North-South Expressway from Lang Son to Ca Mau acts as the “backbone” of the entire transportation system, plays an important role in national economic development.
The expressway runs through 32 provinces and cities, connecting four key economic regions, including two major economic centres - Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam targets 3,000km and 5,000km of expressways by 2025 and 2030, respectively./.