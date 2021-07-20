Transport ministry approves pilot opening of Phu Quoc island to foreign visitors
A corner of Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport has basically agreed to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s draft pilot plan on welcoming international tourists to Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
However, the ministry noted the need to work out thorough measures of COVID-19 prevention and control to ensure safety for locals and prevent the spread of the virus from foreign visitors to the local community.
The ministry also proposed giving priority to vaccinating local residents in Phu Quoc against COVID-19, monitoring international tourists throughout the duration of their stay, and putting in place plans to prevent infections among service providers.
Under the scheme, Phu Quoc is expected to welcome 2,000 to 3,000 visitors per month via charter flights in a limited number of locations during the first phase, which will last three months.
In the second phase, also lasting for three months, the island will host 5,000 to 10,000 visitors per month./.
Tourist at Vinwonders Phu Quoc (Source: VNA)Currently, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism is collecting feedback on its draft pilot programme, which aims at opening the island to international visitors with vaccine passports for six months beginning in October.
