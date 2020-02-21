Society COVID-19: Agribank hands over 800 mln VND to Vinh Phuc The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) on February 21 handed over 800 million VND (about 34,400 USD) to the Vinh Phuc provincial chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front in support of the fight against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the locality.

Society Court reduces penalty for ex-official involved in VSS’s wrongdoings The High-level People’s Court in Hanoi on February 21 reduced sentences for three defendants, including former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Bach Hong, while upholding penalties for three others involved in violations at the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Lam Dong pilots building Vietnam’s first green urban village The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has asked relevant agencies to supplement and complete a plan on the construction of a green urban village – the first of its kind in Vietnam – in Xuan Tho commune, Da Lat city.

Society Ethnic villages in Binh Dinh to get electricity Authorities of the central province of Binh Dinh has decided to launch a project which helps its three ethnic villages have access to electricity.