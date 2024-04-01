At the construction site of the North-South Expressway sub-project (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Transport, as of late March, disbursed around 10.7 trillion VND (445 million USD) for public investment projects, or nearly 19.2% of the total allocated by the Prime Minister, which was higher than 17% recorded in the same period last year.

During the ministry’s conference in Hanoi on April 1, a representative from the Planning and Investment Department revealed that over 6.77 trillion VND has been allocated to the North-South Expressway project, equivalent to some 65% of the ministry’s total disbursement.

For official development assistance (ODA)-funded projects, the ministry disbursed 665 billion VND, or 12.9% of the annual target.

Regarding upcoming projects, the department called for expediting procedures for approving investment plans and projects, especially those using leftover State budget fund from 2022. These approvals are expected to be finalised by the end of April and submitted to the National Assembly for allocation in the mid-term investment plan during its May session./.