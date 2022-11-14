Society UNICEF leader values Vietnam’s achievements in child protection, care The Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, highly valued Vietnam’s achievements in child protection and care during a three-day visit to Vietnam that concluded on November 13.

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau developing smart cities to better serve people Practicality, efficiency, and closer links between the government and the people to better serve individuals and businesses are the basic goals within Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Smart City project.

Society Australia launches equality strategy in Vietnam The Australian Embassy on November 11 held a ceremony to launch the Equality Strategy in Vietnam in the 2022-2027 period, aiming to strengthen Australia's efforts in promoting gender equality, women and girls' empowerment, the social integration of persons with disabilities, ethnic minority groups, and LGBTI group.

Society Vietnamese with disabilities enjoy equal, full rights Over the years, ensuring rights for people with disabilities has received great attention from the Party and State. There are now numerous policies and legal regulations providing favourable conditions for them to enjoy equal rights to politic, economic, cultural and social activities, stablise their lives, and integrate into the community.