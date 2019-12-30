Transport ministry to prioritise investment in expressway in 2020
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport will prioritise investment in building expressways in 2020 to improve connection between economic centres, regions, and industrial parks, as well as ensure traffic safety, Minister Nguyen Van The said in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.
The ministry is working with relevant ministries and departments, especially the Ministry of Planning and Investment, to provide consultation for the Government to soon promulgate the Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP Law), which is expected to help mobilise more financial resources for the development of the expressway system.
It has asked the Government to upgrade the railway system between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with a total investment of about 7 trillion VND (303.5 million USD). The ministry is also studying a project building the North-South high-speed railway, he said.
The went on saying that the successful organisation of the ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting with three partners, namely Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China, is a good preparation for Vietnam’s external activities in 2020 when the country will play the role of the ASEAN Chair.
In 2020, the ministry will host seminars on transport to increase connectivity between countries in and out of the region, the minister said, adding he looks forward to the signing of a protocol with the European Union (EU) to enhance aviation between ASEAN and EU countries./.