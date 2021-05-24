Business RoK opens new container route to Thailand, Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon Seaport Corporation announced on May 24 that it has begun tapping a new container route from Incheon port to ports in Thailand and Vietnam.

Business COVID-19 resurgence leaves textile-garment makers restless Vietnam’s textile and garment exports grew 9 percent to over 9.5 billion USD in the first four months of 2021, with shipments of cord fabric and fibre and yarn increasing 35.7 percent and 43.4 percent, respectively, year-on-year.

Business MoF considers easing tax burden on individual landlords The General Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance (MoF) is studying a proposal on increasing the threshold of taxable revenue for individual landlords renting out houses.

Business Investment in HCM City’s industrial parks up 23 percent Investment in Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial parks and processing zones have risen by nearly 23 percent year-on-year so far this year to 236.1 million USD.