Transport sector makes significant progress in 2019
The transport and logistics sectors made significant progress last year, including a fall in traffic accidents, experts agreed during an online conference on January 2.
The conference of the Ministry of Transport on January 2 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The transport and logistics sectors made significant progress last year, including a fall in traffic accidents, experts agreed during an online conference on January 2.
Reports from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) showed the logistics sector transported more than 1.6 million tonnes of goods last, up by 9.7 percent compared with 2018.
The quality of transport services also improved, especially during the holidays.
The country witnessed 17,626 traffic accidents last year that killed more than 7,624 people and injured 13,624, a decrease of 587 fatalities compared with 2018.
Management of railway crossings and education on traffic safety regulations were strengthened, the report said.
The MoT is working with the Dong Nai People’s Committee to prepare for the construction of Long Thanh International Airport, which is expected to be completed in 2025.
2019 was the fourth consecutive year the MoT had ranked first out of 20 ministries and sectors in terms of providing online administrative services.
Attending the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung praised the MoT for its efforts.
The transport sector had contributed significantly to the country’s development, he said.
However, the transport sector still had several limitations, with a number of projects failing to meet up to expectations, delays and public disorder at several toll booths. Traffic jams were a regular occurrence in Hanoi and HCM City.
The Deputy PM asked the sector to develop a plan for 2021-2030 for road, rail, sea and air transport.
The MoT should work closely with other ministries, sectors and localities to ensure traffic safety and reduce traffic jams.
Workers in these sectors also needed more professional training.
Deputy PM Dung confirmed the Government would work with the MoT to resolve problems and create the best conditions for the transport sector.
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said his ministry would improve IT application to raise management effectiveness, and form policies to improve to traffic safety such as the amended Law on Road Traffic while compiling a national strategy./.