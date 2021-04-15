Transportation companies increase services for upcoming holiday
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - Transportation companies plan to increase their services to meet the greater demand during the April 30 and May Day holiday.
More trains will run on the Hanoi - Thanh Hoa, Hanoi - Vinh, and Hanoi - Dong Hoi routes on April 29 and 30.
Meanwhile, local airlines have increased flights to popular destinations to meet travel demand during the upcoming national holiday season.
Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vasco, is offering 500,000 seats, equivalent to about 2,600 flights to and from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Da Lat and Phu Quoc, among other localities, between April 4 and May 3.
The number represents an increase of 100,000 seats compared to off-peak periods.
Bamboo Airways has plans to add about 110 to 150 flights per week, which is equivalent to 22,000 to 30,000 seats, with many routes operating at a frequency of up to four to five flights per day.
Popular routes are Hanoi/HCM City to Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon or Vinh, Thanh Hoa and Hai Phong.
Low-cost tickets are mostly sold out.
Director of the Hanoi Transport Station JSC Nguyen Anh Toan said that as passenger numbers are expected to increase from the evening of April 24 to April 30, the company plans to run 500 more buses and conduct 1,050 trips a day from Giap Bat and My Dinh stations in Hanoi, an increase of around 130 percent compared to normal days, and 700 others at Gia Lam station./.
