Business Reference exchange rate down 17 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on April 15, down 17 VND from the previous day.

Business Quang Ngai prioritises investment promotion for supporting industries Supporting industries will be a focus of an investment promotion plan released by central Quang Ngai province for 2021.

Business Hoa Phat becomes Vietnam’s biggest steelmaker The Hoa Phat Group has surpassed Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh to become Vietnam’s largest steel producer after it produced 2 million tonnes of crude steel in the first quarter of this year, a 60 percent increase year-on-year.