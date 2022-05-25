Business Gov’t asks for extension to bad debt programme The Government has asked for an extension to a pilot programme designed to handle bad debt from domestic financial institutions during a meeting of the National Assembly on May 24.

Business Mekong Delta eyes larger premium-quality rice areas to boost exports Mekong Delta localities are enlarging areas for the cultivation of premium-quality and fragrant rice varieties highly favoured by major markets in an effort to sustainably boost exports.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on May 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,103 VND/USD on May 25, unchanged from the previous day.