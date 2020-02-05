Society Vietnam, RoK to expand cooperation in addressing post-war consequences Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 5 for out-going director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam Kim Jin-oh.

Society PM requests mitigating economic impact from coronavirus outbreak Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked departments and agencies to immediately take measures to mitigate economic impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak, during the government’s monthly meeting in Hanoi on February 5.

Society Online teaching offered during school closure Teachers at schools, colleges and universities in Ho Chi Minh City are applying a wide range of teaching methods to help their students learn online while the schools are closed until February 9 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Society Hanoi’s leader urges completion of wastewater project Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has said he will no longer tolerate any delays to the construction of a wastewater treatment plant that is expected to address long-standing water pollution in the increasingly crowded city.