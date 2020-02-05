Travel agencies discuss easing impact of coronavirus outbreak
Hanoi (VNA) – A teleconference was held in Hanoi on February 5 to discuss measures mitigating the impact of coronavirus outbreak on Vietnam’s tourism.
Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association (VTA) and Chairman of the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents (VISTA) Vu The Binh affirmed that domestic travel agencies are determined to partner with the State in the fight against the epidemic.
VISTA Vice Chairman Phung Quang Thang said economic losses caused by the outbreak have amounted to tens of trillion VND.
Participants asked the VTA to seek the State support in overcoming current difficulties.
In the near future, the two organisations will boost domestic tourism, especially in areas outside the epidemic zone.
Training establishments and travel agencies will hold seminars on the 4.0 technology in tourism, its development trend and experiences on building community-based ecological tourism products.
Binh pledged to collect feedbacks at the event to submit to the government and authorities to seek support./.
